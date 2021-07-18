Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Singireddy draws flak for mocking the unemployed

NSUI Warangal district president Pallakonda Sathish during a protest aganist Minister Niranjan Reddy in Warangal on Saturday
x

NSUI Warangal district president Pallakonda Sathish during a protest aganist Minister Niranjan Reddy in Warangal on Saturday

Highlights

The NSUI workers led by its Warangal district president Pallakonda Sathish staged a protest here on Saturday, condemning the remarks of Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Warangal: The NSUI workers led by its Warangal district president Pallakonda Sathish staged a protest here on Saturday, condemning the remarks of Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The NSUI leaders said that the minister had insulted the unemployed youth by advising them to work as daily wage labourers at the procurement centres.

The protestors burned the effigy of the minister and raised slogans against him.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat, senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, Md Ayub, palle Rahul Reddy, Aluvala Karthik and Md Mustaq Nehal were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X