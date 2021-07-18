Warangal: Singireddy draws flak for mocking the unemployed

Warangal: The NSUI workers led by its Warangal district president Pallakonda Sathish staged a protest here on Saturday, condemning the remarks of Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The NSUI leaders said that the minister had insulted the unemployed youth by advising them to work as daily wage labourers at the procurement centres.

The protestors burned the effigy of the minister and raised slogans against him.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat, senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, Md Ayub, palle Rahul Reddy, Aluvala Karthik and Md Mustaq Nehal were among others present.