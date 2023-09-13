Warangal: SRU conducts workshop on IoT

Warangal: The two-day workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) organised by the Department of CSE of the SR University (SRU) concluded here on Tuesday. The workshop is mainly for students to understand the real time applications of the IoT tools. The key speaker of the two day workshop is Dr.S.R.N Reddy professor of computer science engineering with 20 years of teaching and Research experience.

As many as 120 students participated in the workshop, making them aware of the cutting edge IoT Technology in which latest tools and technologies are available in the software development industry.

In continuation to that the workshop is also focused on Real world use cases and networking which will help the students to polish their knowledge over IoT Tools. On the second day the workshop focused on hands-on learning in which students are involved to expertise themselves. The workshop provided enough knowledge and experience to the participants.

The Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering Dr. Shashikala Martha spoke on the Internet of Things and how it became an integral part of our rapidly evolving technological landscape, influencing industries across the spectrum. It offers immense potential for innovation and impact, and this workshop is helpful to the student to know the current Applications of IoT.

The Vice chancellor of SR University, Prof. Deepak Garg, said, “We believe that IoT has the potential to revolutionize industries and improve our daily lives. Our workshop aims to bridge the knowledge gap and equip participants with the tools they need to succeed in the IoT era.”