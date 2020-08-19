Warangal: Stop nitpicking about floods: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Instead of praising the administration for ably handling the rain devastation, the Opposition parties are resorting to petty politics, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, speaking to media persons here on Wednesday.

"It's not fair on part of the Opposition to shift the blame onto the government. In fact, the government had taken every possible measure to assist the residents living in marooned colonies. We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising of 40 members and the 20-member Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas," the minister said.

All the illegal constructions will be razed, he said, referring to the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's directions. The government which sanctioned Rs 25 crore as immediate help would allocate more funds after the loss caused by the floods was estimated, he added.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar and Banda Prakash were among others present.