Warangal to reverberate with ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ organised by the state government to present its progress report of completion of one year in office and its achievements including the welfare schemes it had promised during the elections and the success rate in implementing them.

The meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Warangal on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of one year in office assumes importance as it would also be a platform to rebut the opposition campaign on Musi rejuvenation, the issue of attack on Vikarabad district collector which has taken a political colour and other such issues.

This meeting also assumes importance as a special area has been earmarked where women, especially the self-help group members would be seated. The Congress party claims that about one lakh women will be participating in the programme. It is said that a slew of new welfare programmes from the SHGs would be announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He would also launch some more development schemes and interact with the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister is also likely to announce a big financial package for the development of the Municipal Corporation and the development of Warangal Urban Development Authority (WUDA) during the meeting with the officials at the venue.

Revanth Reddy would also distribute cheques to the women’s groups as part of the scheme to encourage them as entrepreneurs and announce the targets set to be achieved in the current financial year. The government will also display the details of the welfare schemes implemented and the money spent on them for public scrutiny.

The schemes that would be highlighted at the meeting are Mahalakshmi free bus travel which has benefited over 30 lakh women daily, the supply of subsidised LPG cylinders to 50 lakh households, and Gruha Lakshmi scheme which provides free electricity up to 200 units. The Chief Minister would explain the state government’s commitment to provide jobs in government and private sectors by taking up drives and the establishment of Young India Skills Development University in the meeting.