Warangal to see large-scale devpt soon: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Centre for giving clearance to the Mamnoor Airport, the Endowment Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that the decade long wish of people of Warangal was fulfilled and hoped that once this project gets completed, the entire Warangal district would undergo large-scale development.

Konda Surekha said that the Revanth Reddy government has taken rapid steps towards fulfilling the dream that the people of ‘Orugallu’ have been waiting for years. Surekha said that it was gratifying that the central government has given the green signal for the construction of Mamunur Airport. She said that as the district minister, she had conducted site inspections several times along with the MP, MLAs and officials of the district for the acquisition of land related to the establishment of Mamunur Airport.

Surekha clarified that she had met the villagers of Gadipalli, Gunturpalli and Nakkalapalli in her ministerial capacity and had held discussions with the farmers for the acquisition of 253 acres of land required for the establishment of the airport. She expressed hope that if this project gets completed, the entire Warangal district would undergo large-scale development.