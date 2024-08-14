Live
- 40 per cent of Biden's major IRA manufacturing projects delayed: Report
- Hospitality major Oyo reports Rs 229 crore net profit in FY24
- Four-year-old boy dies of suspected rabies in Tamil Nadu
- Victim of Japan's sexual slavery urges S. Korean govt's intervention for compensation
- NCP(SP) alleges surveillance on Supriya Sule, demands clarification from Maha Home Dept
- Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains
- Rejected but not defeated: ‘EVOL’ set to premiere on Aha this Independence Day
- Venkatesh joins shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s gripping crime drama
- ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ trailer review: Action-packed
- Tourism minister dangles Haritha carrot to IT staff
Just In
Warm Welcome to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, August 14: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has returned to Hyderabad following a successful trip to the United States and South Korea. The Chief Minister's visit was a strategic effort aimed at attracting foreign investments to Telangana, and the results are expected to have a remarkable positive impact on the state's economy..
A Warm Homecoming: Upon landing at Shamshabad Airport, Chief Minister Reddy was greeted with a warm and enthusiastic reception. MPs, MLAs, and party members were on hand to welcome him back.
Goals of the Foreign Visit : The primary aim of Chief Minister Reddy’s visit was to bring more foreign investment to Telangana. In South Korea as well, the Chief Minister continued his investment drive, engaging with industrialists and officials with KoAntis biggest firms.
Today: The CM will inaugurate Cognizant's new campus in Kokapet this evening.