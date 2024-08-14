Warm Welcome to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, August 14: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has returned to Hyderabad following a successful trip to the United States and South Korea. The Chief Minister's visit was a strategic effort aimed at attracting foreign investments to Telangana, and the results are expected to have a remarkable positive impact on the state's economy..

A Warm Homecoming: Upon landing at Shamshabad Airport, Chief Minister Reddy was greeted with a warm and enthusiastic reception. MPs, MLAs, and party members were on hand to welcome him back.









Goals of the Foreign Visit : The primary aim of Chief Minister Reddy’s visit was to bring more foreign investment to Telangana. In South Korea as well, the Chief Minister continued his investment drive, engaging with industrialists and officials with KoAntis biggest firms.

Today: The CM will inaugurate Cognizant's new campus in Kokapet this evening.