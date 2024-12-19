  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warm welcome to Justice Shameem Akhtar

Warm welcome to Justice Shameem Akhtar
x
Highlights

District officials warmly welcomed retired High Court Judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, who arrived here to conduct an inquiry into the SC reservation issue.

Hanamkonda: District officials warmly welcomed retired High Court Judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, who arrived here to conduct an inquiry into the SC reservation issue.

The one-member commission appointed by the State government arrived at the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Nakkalagutta, where she was received by additional collectors of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, Venkat Reddy and Sandhya Rani, respectively.

District officials said the judge will collect petitions and opinions from people and various groups related to the SC reservation issue in a conference hall at the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Thursday, regarding the combined Warangal district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick