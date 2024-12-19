Warm welcome to Justice Shameem Akhtar

Hanamkonda: District officials warmly welcomed retired High Court Judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, who arrived here to conduct an inquiry into the SC reservation issue.

The one-member commission appointed by the State government arrived at the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Nakkalagutta, where she was received by additional collectors of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, Venkat Reddy and Sandhya Rani, respectively.

District officials said the judge will collect petitions and opinions from people and various groups related to the SC reservation issue in a conference hall at the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Thursday, regarding the combined Warangal district.