- Noise levels exceeded limits during Diljit’s show
- Vaibhav Jewellers opens 17th retail store in Amalapuram
- St George School students excel in chess tourney
- Gurugram pvt school teen wins prestigious ‘Diana Award’
- UP to mark Atal Shatabdi Samaroh from today
- Collector inspects Indiramma housing survey
- Court doors always open to suggestion, demand: SC after Punjab says: Pb farmers refuse to talk, SC told
- Asifabad should be on top in CM Cup competitions: Collector
- Supreme Court bats for preservation of India’s ‘sacred groves’
- AP cabinet to meet today, to address key decisions
Warm welcome to Justice Shameem Akhtar
District officials warmly welcomed retired High Court Judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, who arrived here to conduct an inquiry into the SC reservation issue.
The one-member commission appointed by the State government arrived at the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Nakkalagutta, where she was received by additional collectors of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, Venkat Reddy and Sandhya Rani, respectively.
District officials said the judge will collect petitions and opinions from people and various groups related to the SC reservation issue in a conference hall at the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Thursday, regarding the combined Warangal district.
