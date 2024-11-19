Water Board ED inspects STP works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), executive director Mayank Mittal, inspected Palapitta STP, Kothaguda (capacity of seven MLDs), which is being constructed as part of the Water Board STPs Project, Package 3. Mayank Mittal said that as the civil works related to these STPs have already been completed, the rest of the electro-mechanical works should be completed as well.

He mentioned that the number of workers should be doubled if necessary to speed up the work and that protective measures should be followed while working. He added that gardening and landscape work should be undertaken for beautification. STP CGM Padmaja and representatives of the construction company were present during the inspection.