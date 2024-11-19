Live
- AP Minister Ramanaidu addresses concerns on irrigation in assembly
- Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna
- Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to Rezang La Heroes with First Look of ‘120 Bahadur’
- Water supply blocked to farmlands
- Borrowing cost still stressful: FM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 19 November, 2024
- Lagacharla women pour woes at NHRC
- Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Hazardous 500 Mark: Pollution Crisis Disrupts Life and Health
- Desist from spreading lies against survey: Ponguleti to BRS leaders
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Breaks Records with Its Television Rights Deal
Just In
Water Board ED inspects STP works
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), executive director Mayank Mittal, inspected Palapitta STP, Kothaguda...
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), executive director Mayank Mittal, inspected Palapitta STP, Kothaguda (capacity of seven MLDs), which is being constructed as part of the Water Board STPs Project, Package 3. Mayank Mittal said that as the civil works related to these STPs have already been completed, the rest of the electro-mechanical works should be completed as well.
He mentioned that the number of workers should be doubled if necessary to speed up the work and that protective measures should be followed while working. He added that gardening and landscape work should be undertaken for beautification. STP CGM Padmaja and representatives of the construction company were present during the inspection.