Water Board MD inspects repair works of pipeline

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy on Sunday inspected the emergency repair works of the 825 mm dia PSC gravity main pipeline that was damaged at Red Hills.

During the inspection, the managing director ordered that road repair works be carried out as soon as the Water Board completes the repair pipeline expansion work and suggested that proper arrangements be made to strengthen the newly constructed pipeline.

He further instructed the project officials to record the details of the pipelines in GIS for the water supply and sewage network. Meanwhile, the work for the damaged pipeline was repaired from the Asif Nagar filter beds to the Red Hills Reservoir. Later, the water supply was restored. With this, water supply is being provided to all areas within the Red Hills Reservoir boundary as usual, said a senior officer, HMWSSB.