Water Board to waive interest on pending water bill dues

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday has appealed to the consumers to pay the pending bills through the One Time Settlement scheme (OTS-2024) and get a discount on late fees.

The MD urged the customers who have not paid their bills for a long time to use this opportunity. This scheme will be valid until October 31.

According to HMWSSB officials, one can go directly to the cash counters in the offices and pay the bill. Online payments can be made through apps like Phone Pay, Google Pay, and Paytm. Payment through NEFT, RTGS, and BPPS is also available and can be made by logging on to the official website of the Water Board, www.hyderbadwater.gov.in.

Apart from the website, consumers can scan the QR code provided by HMWSSB and pay the due amount easily, and those who want to avail themselves of the benefit under this scheme must give a guarantee letter that they will pay the bills regularly for the next 24 months. If they fail to pay the bill, the benefit they get under this scheme will be cancelled. The OTS was introduced as a remedial initiative to recover huge arrears against individual consumers, they added.

The HMWSSB has delegated powers to waive interest to different levels of officers. The manager (E) can waive up to Rs 2,000, the deputy general manager (E) can waive amounts from Rs 2,001 to Rs 10,000, general managers (E) can waive amounts from Rs 10,001 to Rs 1 lakh, and the chief general manager (E) can waive amounts above Rs 1 lakh.

The mobile number linked to the consumers’ common account number is receiving information about the due amount, how much is to be paid, and how much will be waived through SMS.

Also, through social media such as Twitter, Facebook, electronic media, FM radio, posters, and leaflets, people are being made widely aware of the OTS-2024 scheme. If consumers have any doubts about the OTS scheme, they can call the board care number 155313 and resolve them, informed a senior officer, HMWSSB.