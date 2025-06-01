Water Levels Rise in PJP Dam with 14,000 Cusecs Inflow; Outflows Remain Minimal

Gadwal: As per the latest data released on June 1st, 2025, at 6:00 PM, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is witnessing significant inflows amidst the onset of seasonal rains in the catchment areas. The water level in the reservoir stood at 317.560 meters (1,041.864 feet), which is just under one meter below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 meters (1,045 feet).

The dam's gross storage capacity is recorded at 7.759 TMC, while the live storage (usable water) currently stands at 4.052 TMC out of a maximum live capacity of 9.657 TMC.

Key Inflow and Outflow Statistics:

Inflow into the reservoir: 14,000 cusecs, indicating a strong influx of water, likely due to upstream rainfall.

Total outflow: 834 cusecs, a minimal discharge relative to the inflow.

Spillway discharge: Nil – indicating that the water level is still below the threshold for spillway release.

Powerhouse discharge: Nil, suggesting that hydropower generation has not resumed yet.

Evaporation loss: 84 cusecs, a standard seasonal rate given rising temperatures.

Water releases to lift irrigation schemes:

Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme: 750 cusecs

Bhima Lift-I, Koilsagar Lift, Bhima Lift-II: Nil

Canal releases:

Left Main Canal (LMC), Right Main Canal (RMC), RDS Link Canal, Parallel Canal: Nil

Other drawals: Nil

Interpretation:

This data highlights a substantial net storage gain, as only a fraction of the incoming water is being utilized or lost. The inflow of 14,000 cusecs compared to the total outflow of 834 cusecs indicates that the dam is in a water accumulation phase, preparing to meet irrigation and drinking water needs during the upcoming Kharif season.

Authorities are likely holding the water to ensure sufficient storage for downstream requirements, especially considering the uncertain monsoon patterns in recent years. The lack of power generation and canal releases also indicates a focus on water conservation at this stage, potentially due to ongoing maintenance or strategic reservoir management.

With the water level nearing full capacity, officials may begin controlled releases or powerhouse operations in the coming days if inflows continue to rise.

Farmers and stakeholders in the Nettampadu command area are currently the primary beneficiaries, receiving 750 cusecs to support early agricultural operations.

Outlook:

The dam management and irrigation departments are expected to closely monitor the situation. If inflows persist and the reservoir reaches FRL, spillway operations may be initiated. This marks the beginning of the monsoon water management cycle, crucial for agriculture, drinking water supply, and energy generation across the region.