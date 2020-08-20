Water logging on suburbs cleared at Karimnagar: Civic chief Kranthi

Karimnagar: Water logging at low lying colonies on the outskirts of the city was cleared on war footing after heavy rains lash the district for the past few days, stated Municipal commissioner V Kranthi.



On Wednesday, she visited colonies in fourth and fifth divisions present on the outskirts of the Municipal Corporation and inspected low lying areas of Khanpur, Sripuram Colony, Usenpura and weekly market areas in Karimnagar city. After observing waterlogged colonies, she ordered the municipal staff to clear the water with JCB machines with the help of DRF teams.

After observing that a few colonies have no drainage system and the works of drainage canals were left pending in some colonies, Kranthi ordered the officials concerned to prepare proposals for completing the pending drainage canals and for laying new drainage systems in the colonies, which do not have.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi said the problem is severe in the colonies that are present on the outskirts of the corporation. The drainage system present on the outskirt colonies is not good and will be improved very soon for the free flow of water along with construction of new drainage canals in these colonies. The municipal staff and other special teams are busy in inspecting several colonies present under the municipal corporation and in removing water stagnated in Karimnagar city, she informed.

The rainwater is diverted to drainage canals by laying temporary canals and measures are also taken beforehand for preventing such incidences further again by resolving the issues as early as possible, she assured.

Municipal department Assistant Engineer Asif was present along with municipal staff.