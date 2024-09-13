Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
Water plant donated for ZP HS
Coromandel International Limited has donated water plant to the Zilla Parishad High School of Dharmaram,Peddapallion Thursday
Karimnagar; Coromandel International Limited has donated water plant to the Zilla Parishad High School of Dharmaram, Peddapallion Thursday. Vice President GV Subbareddy inaugurated the water plant accompanied with Doma Adireddy District Agriculture Officer and Senior Zonal Manager Sajan Kumar.
Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said Coromandel International Limited installed more than 100 RO water plants in the Telugu states under their CSR initiatives. District Agriculture Officer Adireddy appreciated the gesture of Coromandel, for their CSR Initiatives and kind services to the Farmers.School Headmaster Chayadevi, teaching staff, students, District Marketing Officer Rahul, Senior Agronomist Vinod, and Prudhvi were present.
