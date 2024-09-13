Water plant donated for ZP HS

Karimnagar; Coromandel International Limited has donated water plant to the Zilla Parishad High School of Dharmaram, Peddapallion Thursday. Vice President GV Subbareddy inaugurated the water plant accompanied with Doma Adireddy District Agriculture Officer and Senior Zonal Manager Sajan Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said Coromandel International Limited installed more than 100 RO water plants in the Telugu states under their CSR initiatives. District Agriculture Officer Adireddy appreciated the gesture of Coromandel, for their CSR Initiatives and kind services to the Farmers.School Headmaster Chayadevi, teaching staff, students, District Marketing Officer Rahul, Senior Agronomist Vinod, and Prudhvi were present.