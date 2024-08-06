Water Release Programme at Tummilla Project by AICC Secretary SA Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: Under the leadership of AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, officials released water from the Tummilla (Lift) project to benefit the farmers in the Alampur constituency. The program, held on Tuesday morning, aimed to provide irrigation water from the Tummilla Lift to the farmers of Iza Vaddepalli, Rajoli, and Manavapadu mandals.

Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA, led the initiative, emphasizing the Congress government’s commitment to supporting farmers since coming to power in Telangana under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. He extended special thanks to Revanth Reddy for his unwavering support to the farmers in various ways.

Recently, water was released through the RDS right canal for Kharif cultivation, and now, water is being released from the Tummilla Lift reservoir, bringing joy to the farmers in the region. Dr. Sampath Kumar stated that the blessings of the people of Alampur constituency are with the Congress government for these efforts.

He also highlighted that despite the opposition’s attempts to create obstacles, the Congress party has remained steadfast in its commitment to farmer welfare, including the implementation of farmer loan waivers. He assured that all necessary construction works related to Mallamma Kunta would be expedited to further benefit the farmers.

The event saw the participation of AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, RDS leaders, officials, farmers, Congress party supporters, and workers in large numbers.