Water released from Koilsagar project

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) on Wednesday released irrigation water for the Yasangi (Rabi) crop through the right and left canals of the Koilsagar project in Devarakadra Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, GMR stated that irrigation water would be released in five phases for the farmers under the Koilsagar project during this Yasangi season. He announced that the first phase of water release began today. The event saw the participation of irrigation officials, prominent Congress leaders, and party workers.

Later, the MLA visited Nagayyapally village to console senior Congress leader Narsireddy and his family members following the recent demise of his wife, Lakshmidevamma.