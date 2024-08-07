Water supply expansion works will be taken up in Armoor: MLA

Nizamabad: Bodan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and Armur MLA Rakesh Reddy said that the central and State governments have jointly allocated funds for the expansion of water supply project in Armoor.

The MLAs along with Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited various areas of Armoor town on Tuesday and inspected the drinking water supply system.

They visited the pump house on Siddulagutta, Housing Board Colony, Dhobighat water tanks, Mission Bhagiratha fresh water tank on Balkonda Gutta and inquired about the details from the officials. Speaking on the occasion, the MLAs said that in order to increase drinking water resources in accordance with the needs of the increased population, under the Amrit scheme, the Central and State Governments in partnership have provided funds.