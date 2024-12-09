Live
Water supply to be halted for 24 hours in Narayanpet
Mahabubnagar: Water supply to 247 villages and two major municipalities in Narayanpet district will be disrupted for 24 hours, starting from 6:00 pm on December 9, until 6:00 pm on December 10. The suspension is due to essential maintenance work to address a pipeline leakage in the Mission Bhagiratha network near Kotha Tanda on the Marikal-Narayanpet route.
The affected areas include the mandals of Devarakadra, Narva, Marikal, Utkoor, Narayanpet, and Damaragidda entirely, and partial disruptions will occur in Koukuntla, Chinnachintakunta, Makthal, and Danwada mandals. Water supply will also be halted in the Makthal and Narayanpet municipali-ties. Putta Venkat Reddy, Executive Engineer of Mission Bhagiratha Grid Division, Mahabubnagar, ex-plained the reason for the disruption. “We have identified significant leakage in the pipeline, and re-placing the damaged pipes is critical to ensuring uninterrupted water supply in the future. While the repair work will take approximately 24 hours, we are committed to completing it on time,” he said. Residents are urged to store sufficient water in advance and bear with the inconvenience during this period. Authorities have assured that water supply will be restored immediately upon completion of the repairs.