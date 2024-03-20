Water woes continue as Mission Bhagiratha stuck at trial run stage

Peddapalli: Despite the onset of summer, the Mission Bhagiratha project in Pedpadalli has yet to see progress, not to mention the ongoing drinking water scarcity affecting the public. Despite the works being completed in 2023, the connection to the grid stopped at the trial run. While testing is being done on one side, leakages are occurring on the other leading to disruptions in water supply.

The allocated Rs 34 crore under Mission Bhagiratha by the then BRS government aimed to address Pedpadalli’s water needs, including an 118 km pipeline and construction of two tanks with capacities of 1200 KL and 2100 KL.

The project was initiated in 2016 and finished in 2023. However, persistent leakages during testing have impeded water supply reliability.

Moreover, there are allegations that the pipes are of poor quality.However, officials are not providing clarity as to when the works will be completed.

Delays in tank construction, relocation disputes, and pipeline issues have prolonged the crisis, leaving residents without adequate water since January.

In 2016, it was decided to build two tanks in Peddapalli town at the Government Junior College campus at Peddapalli district headquarters. For that, the main pipeline was laid up to the junior college. However, due to the lack of coordination between the leaders of the day, the tanks were moved to the agricultural market. Due to this, the construction work got delayed. vThe owners of the houses went to the court saying that if excavations were carried out along the roads for the pipeline, they would suffer losses. After that, the municipal and Bhagiratha officials excavated the middle of the road and laid the pipeline.

Despite the delays, testing began six months ago and is still not completed. The municipal officials say that while the water supply system has to be surrendered to them after completing the testing, the Bhagiratha management is not paying any attention to it so far.

Due to the non-arrival of water from Bhagiratha and the current supply of water not sufficient, the people in the town have been suffering from drinking water shortage since January this year. Overhead tanks in the town are falling down and being repaired. Also, due to leakage of Bhagiratha intro pipeline in Peddapalli town, water supply is stopped.

The town people want the authorities to focus on Bhagiratha water supply and find a permanent solution. Notably, the Peddapalli municipal officials say that they are ready to buy water tankers to ensure that there is no shortage of water for the people of the town in summer.

Speaking to The Hans India, Peddapalli Municipal Commissioner Venkatesh, who inspected the agricultural wells under the municipality recently, said that steps will be taken to ensure that there will be no water problem in summer.