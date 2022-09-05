Waterspout occurs in Singur project at Sangareddy, video goes viral

Sangareddy: A video of a waterspout at the Singur project in Sangareddy is going viral on social media and shocking the netizens. Many people term it as a Tornado which destroys structures, uproots trees and hurls objects and completely damages the area. But, the waterspout that occurred at the Singur project didn't report any damage but shocked the villagers.

Villagers enjoyed watching the waterspout and many of them captured the video through their mobile cameras. Now, the videos are going viral on social media. A similar waterspout occurred in Lower Manair Dam, Karimnagar in 2021.