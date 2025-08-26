We can compete globally only through education, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the transformative power of education, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu declared that India’s ability to compete on the global stage hinges on its commitment to educational advancement. Speaking at the inauguration of a coffee table book on the education sector by a private school on Monday, the Deputy CM outlined a bold vision for Telangana’s academic future.

“Society develops only through education,” he said. “If we want to compete beyond state boundaries and on the world stage, education is our only path.” He credited the country’s rapid progress to the foresight of leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and successive Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers who prioritized the establishment of premier institutions such as IITs, RECs, and universities under the UGC. These institutions, he noted, have propelled Telugu professionals to global leadership roles.

Highlighting the state’s proactive approach, Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the cabinet under CM Revanth Reddy has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the curriculum to align with evolving societal and industrial needs. A Skill University has been proposed, and 100 legacy ITIs have been transformed into Advanced Technology Centers, integrating syllabi recommended by industry leaders.

In a landmark initiative, the government is setting up one Young India Integrated Residential School in each assembly constituency, with an investment of Rs 200 crore per school on 25-acre campuses. A government order has been issued for the simultaneous construction of 104 such schools, complete with residential facilities for faculty.

Further, a Rs 500 crore building is underway for Koti Women’s College, named after freedom fighter Veeranari Chakali Ailamma. Osmania University is also receiving infrastructure upgrades, and new appointments have been made to support BC students.

The Deputy CM stressed that education and healthcare—neglected for a decade—are now central to the government’s agenda. “We are planning not just for today, but for the next 50 to 100 years,” he said, urging collaboration between public and private institutions to elevate Telangana’s educational landscape.