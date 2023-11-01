We flattened tyres of BJP’s election vehicle in Telangana: Rahul

Hyderabad: Assertive about the Congress party’s win in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi stated that his party was able to flatten the tyres of BJP, which was boastful of winning the Assembly elections in the State.



Addressing the huge public meeting ‘Praja Bheri’ at Kalwakurthy on his 2nd day as part of election campaign he emphasised that the BJP would not get more than 2% votes in Telangana. He wondered as to how the saffron party would be able to put in Chief Minister from amongst OBCs. “You know what is the present situation of BJP whose leaders were boastful of winning the elections ? We punctured their vehicle and were able to exhaust all the gas in it. After realising this now they have come up with a promise of making an OBC a CM. From where will they be able to achieve this, as they won’t be getting more than 2% of votes,” he felt.

Taking a pot-shot at the BJP’s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister will also claim that a man of their choice will be American President. “Their claim of picking up CM in Telangana is like the claim of installing an American President of their choice. They should stop making foolish statements. They should first fix the vehicle which has flattened tires. We will ensure that their vehicle gets punctured across India, after Telangana’s election,” asserted Rahul Gandhi