Live
- L&T's Rs 830cr fabless chip design facility big boost to India's semiconductor dream
- Tendulkar’s statue in 'lofted drive' pose unveiled at Wankhede Stadium
- AI, automation to require 16.2 mn existing Indian workers to upskill by 2027: Report
- Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over its promise of backward class CM in Telangana
- BRS party has no bosses in Delhi, asks people to chose the right people
- Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi perform puja for marital union before heading to mandap
- Padma Rao holds padayatra in Secunderabad constituency
- Delhi docs perform rare robotic-assisted total hip & knee replacements
- New India-B’desh rail line to cut distance between NE states and Kolkata to 500 km from 1,600 km
- Public anger indicates change of power in Haryana: Hooda
Just In
We flattened tyres of BJP’s election vehicle in Telangana: Rahul
Assertive about the Congress party’s win in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi stated that his party was able to flatten the tyres of BJP, which was boastful of winning the Assembly elections in the State.
Hyderabad: Assertive about the Congress party’s win in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi stated that his party was able to flatten the tyres of BJP, which was boastful of winning the Assembly elections in the State.
Addressing the huge public meeting ‘Praja Bheri’ at Kalwakurthy on his 2nd day as part of election campaign he emphasised that the BJP would not get more than 2% votes in Telangana. He wondered as to how the saffron party would be able to put in Chief Minister from amongst OBCs. “You know what is the present situation of BJP whose leaders were boastful of winning the elections ? We punctured their vehicle and were able to exhaust all the gas in it. After realising this now they have come up with a promise of making an OBC a CM. From where will they be able to achieve this, as they won’t be getting more than 2% of votes,” he felt.
Taking a pot-shot at the BJP’s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister will also claim that a man of their choice will be American President. “Their claim of picking up CM in Telangana is like the claim of installing an American President of their choice. They should stop making foolish statements. They should first fix the vehicle which has flattened tires. We will ensure that their vehicle gets punctured across India, after Telangana’s election,” asserted Rahul Gandhi