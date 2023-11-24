Live
- Pawan Kalyan participates in BJP- Jana Sena meeting in Miyapur
- MYMUL to establish UHT unit at a cost of Rs 120 crores
- Synthetic track crying for attention
- Quthubullapur MLA campaigns in Jeedimetla, highlights constituency development
- ‘Perfume’ review: An interesting investigative crime drama
- Uber rolls out ‘Pro’ rewards programme for drivers in 12 cities
- Uttarkashi tunnel: PM Modi dials Dhami, reviews rescue operation
- Row over appointment of public prosecutor for Calcutta HC
- Delhi HC upholds Centre's extradition decision in Oman family murder case
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri
Just In
We have shown what development is in the last 9 years: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Highlights
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that they have shown what development means in nine and a half years.
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that they have shown what development means in nine and a half years. Sanathnagar MLA candidate, minister Talasani who conducted door to door campaign in Padmarao Nagar said that After the formation of Telangana state, many development and welfare programs were brought and asked people not the believe the unrealistic promises of the Congress party.
He said Congress came to power with false promises and deceived the people of Karnatak and opined that the BJP government at the center has done nothing for the people of Telangana in 10 years. "Under BRS government, people from all walks of life were benefitted," Talasani said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS