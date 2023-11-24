We have shown what development is in the last 9 years: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that they have shown what development means in nine and a half years. Sanathnagar MLA candidate, minister Talasani who conducted door to door campaign in Padmarao Nagar said that After the formation of Telangana state, many development and welfare programs were brought and asked people not the believe the unrealistic promises of the Congress party.



He said Congress came to power with false promises and deceived the people of Karnatak and opined that the BJP government at the center has done nothing for the people of Telangana in 10 years. "Under BRS government, people from all walks of life were benefitted," Talasani said.



