We Must Strive to Build a Drug-Free Society - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool : Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized that the future of the nation depends on its youth, and they must stay on the right path to achieve their goals, avoiding harmful addictions. On Friday, during a video conference at the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate, he chaired the district's Narcotics Control Committee meeting.





The meeting, attended by District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath and other officials, focused on drug use and trafficking in the district. The Collector stressed the importance of staying away from substances like alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs, which negatively impact individuals' lives and responsibilities. He pointed out that drug use not only leads to a loss of real joy but also results in aggressive behavior, wasted time, and potential accidents.



The Collector urged parents to be vigilant as even a small deviation from the right path could lead to serious consequences for the youth. He called for collective efforts to build a new society free of substance abuse. He also instructed district officials to develop an action plan to control drug usage and urged schools and colleges to immediately form anti-drug committees.



SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath shared that strict measures are already in place to control drug activities in the district. He mentioned that a large awareness campaign was conducted in Kollapur and expressed confidence that joint efforts can completely eradicate marijuana trafficking.



The meeting was attended by DSP Srinivasulu, District Excise Officer Gayatri, District Immunization Officer Ravi Naik, health department officials, and police personnel.

