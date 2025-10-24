Live
- Ponnam Prabhakar condoles the deaths in Kurnool bus tragedy
- Strong Q2 growth, GST reforms to help India’s growth expand at 6.6 pc this year: IMF
- Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
- PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia
- Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70
- Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
- Ethanol imbalance: 350 distilleries stare at uncertain future
- FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost
- Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
- Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
We want KCR back: women tell Kavitha
Highlights
“Is your father doing well? We want KCR to come back. Just hold one meeting for him, and we’ll all come together,” said a group of women while...
“Is your father doing well? We want KCR to come back. Just hold one meeting for him, and we’ll all come together,” said a group of women while speaking with Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha here on Thursday.
Kavitha was on her way to the Yadagirigutta temple on the day when, several women, including Lakshmi of Bonagir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, met her near the second ghat road on the hill route.
“Since Revanth Reddy came to power, there’s no gold, no sarees, nothing at all,” lamented the women upon interacting with Kavitha. “When KCR was in power, he gave us sarees. Just organise one meeting for him then Revanth Reddy will know how many of us will show up. Is your father doing well? May he stay healthy,” they said.
Next Story