We want KCR back: women tell Kavitha

“Is your father doing well? We want KCR to come back. Just hold one meeting for him, and we’ll all come together,” said a group of women while speaking with Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha here on Thursday.

Kavitha was on her way to the Yadagirigutta temple on the day when, several women, including Lakshmi of Bonagir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, met her near the second ghat road on the hill route.

“Since Revanth Reddy came to power, there’s no gold, no sarees, nothing at all,” lamented the women upon interacting with Kavitha. “When KCR was in power, he gave us sarees. Just organise one meeting for him then Revanth Reddy will know how many of us will show up. Is your father doing well? May he stay healthy,” they said.