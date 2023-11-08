We will get public support and defeat the corrupt BRS: Kota Neelima

Congress party MLA candidate Kota Neelima expressed concern that if Talasani is given power for ten years with Telangana sentiment, he is corruptly ruling the constituency. Sh made it clear that he will gather public support and defeat the corrupt BRS government. Dr. Neelima conducted election campaign in Balkampet, BJR Colony and Renuka Nagar areas of Aamir Pet Division. They visited Balkampet Ellamma temple and performed special pujas with the activists and then conducted house to house campaigning.

On this occasion, the people of the town also explained the problems to Dr. Neelima. Speaking on that, Neelima made it clear that the next government is the Congress government. As soon as the government comes, she promised to ensure that all the eligible people get all the schemes. She said that a party that comes and goes during elections is not a Congress party and opined that her journey is with the people.

She said that when the Congress comes to power, they will provide Indiramma houses to all the real poor and he has a solution for every problem in the constituency. She promised that if she wins, she will develop the constituency in all possible ways. Congress party leaders, activists, women fans participated in this program in a large scale.











