We will meet the CM 100 times- BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS MLAs who created a political sensation by meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy refused any political cause and said they will meet the chief minister and other ministers a hundred times and would file defamation cases for 'spreading the wrong message'.

The BRS MLAs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, V Sunita Lakshma Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Manik Rao addressed a press conference here at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said they met Intelligence IG Shivdhar Reddy also. "We will talk to the chief minister as we have got many issues. It's a small issue and our party has total confidence in us," said Prabhakar Reddy. He asked whether Revanth Reddy was CM of the state or the Congress party? He said that he wanted Dubbaka as the revenue division and also to raise roads issue. "Why we will go into the Congress party. We need to go to solve the problems of the people of the constituency. The Congress leaders who lost election are given protocols. There is no name of the MLAs in the official programs," said Prabhakar Reddy, adding he has also met Union Railway minister, roads& highways minister and also met the Prime Minister three times. He also said that he had gone to the Secretariat three to four times. What is wrong, he questioned.

MLA Sunita Lakshma Reddy said that it was their right to raise the constituency issues with the chief minister. Even CM Revanth Reddy also met Prime Minister Modi

"We will be compelled to file defamation cases if facts are distorted. There are protocol issues. We even met the additional DG. We also demanded implementation of promises including power bills. Please seek clarification but do not spread rumours.

I have worked with discipline in the party.

Our party has confidence in us and we have respect towards our party. Yesterday's meeting was for protocol. Prabhakar wanted additional gunmen. We have political values. We should not be defamed. Our workers are confused hence we are talking today. It will be good to have a full stop on this," said Sunita Reddy.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said,

"We will meet Revanth Reddy 100 times what is wrong with it? I will not leave the BRS until I am alive. " MLA Manik Rao also addressed the media.