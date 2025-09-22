We will strongly oppose Almatti dam height increase: Uttam

Huzurnagar: Irrigationand Civil Supplies Minister Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government will firmly oppose any move to raise the height of Almatti Dam and will continue to fight until justice is secured for Telangana.

On Sunday, the minister inspected the progress of construction works at the Jawahar Janpahad Lift Irrigation Project in Janpahad village of Palakeedu mandal, Suryapet district.

He criticized previous governments for negligence in Krishna River water allocations, stating that of the 811 TMCs available, Andhra Pradesh was allotted 512 TMCs while Telangana received only 299 TMCs through written agreements.

“After assuming power, we have demanded allocations based on basin area, ayacut, and population. Telangana deserves at least 70 percent of Krishna waters, and we are fighting for it. We already presented arguments before the Tribunal and will once again appear in Delhi on Monday night to ensure justice,” he said.

Uttam reiterated the government’s commitment to constructing the Pranahita–Chevella project at Tummadihatti and announced plans to begin work soon. Referring to the Kaleshwaramproject, he alleged that the three barrages built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore collapsed within three years, and as per the NDSA report, restoration works would be taken up. He instructed the contractor to expedite the Jawahar Janpahad project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 302 crore, which will provide irrigation water to 10,000 acres across several villages and also fill the Janpahad tank.

He directed the RDO to ensure fair compensation in land acquisition and set December-end as the deadline for project completion. He took part in several programs in his whirlwind tour of Huzurnagar constituency.