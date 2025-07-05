Live
Weather Alert: AP, Telangana to receive rains for next three days
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a trough extends from the northeast Arabian Sea to the...
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a trough extends from the northeast Arabian Sea to the northwest Bay of Bengal, resulting in significant atmospheric changes across various states. Surface circulation is currently observed from north Gujarat to the northern parts of the Gangetic coast in West Bengal. Meteorological officials have indicated that light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in several regions along the north Coastal Andhra and in Yanam.
The Amaravati Meteorological Department also predicts wind speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour, advising residents to remain vigilant as light to moderate rains and thunderstorms could impact Rayalaseema. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall nationwide over the next three days.
In Telangana, the rain forecast points to an ongoing trough developing over Bikaner, Jaipur, Datia, Siddhi, Asansol, and Kolkata, extending southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this meteorological development, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is anticipated across some districts in Telangana today, tomorrow, and Monday, with gusts of wind reaching 30 to 40 km per hour.
Meteorological officials predict moderate rainfall in isolated areas, particularly affecting the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri this Saturday. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared for changing weather conditions.