Weather Alert for Telangana: Rain and High Temperatures Expected

The Telangana weather department has issued warnings of light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph in several districts on Saturday. A yellow alert has been declared for Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangoan, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Nagar Kurnool. Rain is also anticipated in these districts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, high temperatures are forecast across several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, and others. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas as well. The maximum temperature in Nizamabad is expected to reach 42.4°C, with minimum temperatures in Hanumakonda, Bhadrachalam, and Hyderabad forecast at 38°C.

On Friday, the highest temperatures recorded included Nizamabad at 42.5°C, Adilabad and Medak both at 41.8°C, Ramagundam at 40°C, Nalgonda at 40°C, Mahabubnagar at 39.2°C, Khammam at 39°C, Bhadrachalam at 37.8°C, Hyderabad at 37.8°C, and Hanumakonda at 37.5°C.