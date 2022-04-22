Weather Department Forecast Rains in the Telangana State in Next 4 Days

The Hyderabad Weather Meteorological Department has announced that the Telangana state may experience moderate rains within the next four days. Although there is a high record in temperatures, there were rains at a few places in the state.

As per the latest weather reports, it has been announced that there will be rains in some parts of the state with a speed of 30 kilometers to 40 kilometers per hour. At the same time, the Jainat town in Adilabad district recorded 45 degrees centigrade temperature yesterday. The capital city Hyderabad has also witnessed rains in a few parts of the city.

Concerning these weather changes, the weather forecast department has issued a yellow alert in the state. After witnessing the high temperatures lately, the people of the state will witness the low temperatures for the coming four days.

