Weather depts gives forest rain alert to AP, Telangana from October 28

The severity of cold has increased in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the people are afraid with the fresh rain alert has been issued by the meteorological department. The centers of Hyderabad and Amaravati said that there is a possibility of rain in both the states from the night of October 28. It has been revealed that there is a possibility of forming a low pressure over Tamil Nadu between Sri Lanka and there are indications that this low pressure will turn into a trough, then a severe trough. With this, there are chances of rains from October 29.



On the other hand, the southwest monsoon season is over and rains likely under the influence of northeast monsoon. Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to begin over Southeast Peninsular India from October 29.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh was shaken by the turmoil created by cyclone sitrang where as many as 35 people lost their lives due to this typhoon despite the precautionary measures being taken to move the people to safe places. Most of them died due to falling trees due to strong winds. The storm made landfall at Tikona Island. Due to its impact, Sitrang has caused severe destruction in 15 districts of Bangladesh with more than 10,000 houses were destroyed millions of people became homeless. In many places all the roofs of houses with foils were washed away by the winds. More than a thousand shrimp farms were washed away.