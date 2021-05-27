Weather report in Telangana: Thunderstorm warning extended till May 30

Weather report in Telangana: Extending the thunderstorm warning till May 30, the IMD said on Wednesday that Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medak will be among the 14 Telangana districts to be hit on May 27 by storms along with lightning.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad will be added to the list of 19 districts to be lashed on May 28 by thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds(30-40 kmph).

The IMD issued a yellow warning to say that on May 29 and 30 thunderstorms will hit all districts along with lightning and gusty winds, under the influence of very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' after it cross the Odisha coast.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the State reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above at a few places. The highest 42.5 was recorded in Nalgonda. The bulletin said there was an appreciable rise in temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts; there was also an appreciable fall in some other parts.

The other day temperatures registered in the State were: Medak 42, Adilabad w41.5, Nizamabad 40.4, Hyderabad 39.6, Bhadrachalam & Ramagundam 39.2 each, Mahbubnagar 39, Dundigal 38.9, Hakimpet 38.5, Khammam 38.4, Hanamkonda 36.5.

The bulletin forecast rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in Hyderabad from May 27 to 30, with the day temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius. On May 31 and June 1 partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm is the outlook, with 41 deg C as the maximum temperature.