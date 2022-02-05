Weather update: Low temperatures to continue in parts of Telangana for the next three days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted minimum temperatures in Telangana for another two days. It announced that the temperatures would fall 2-4 degrees below normal. It is to be noted that minimum temperature in several districts, including Hyderabad and the erstwhile Adilabad, is likely to hover between 11 degrees and 15 degrees celsius and the Yellow Alert has been issued.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state is likely to witness dry weather for another two days. According to the Amaravati Meteorological office, low winds from the southwest are expected in AP today and dry weather to prevail for the next three days in North Coast Andhra, Yanam, South Coast Andhra, and Rayalaseema respectively.

Although the minimum temperatures are likely to rise slowly in coming days, dense fog is likely to form in the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. On the other hand, Visakhapatnam is being covered with fog early morning and cold intensity is high in the agency areas.