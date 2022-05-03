Weather update: Telangana to record highest temperature next three days, orange alert issued

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings to the public to remain vigilant as high temperatures will continue for another four days in Telangana. The temperatures are hovering above 47 degrees Celsius in many places.



The people in the state are suffering from severe heat waves. Temperatures usually reach high in mid-May, however, it has been increasing in the the early May with Day and night temperatures in the state are recorded at 2 to 4 degrees above normal. The same situation will continue for a few more days, the Met office said. Meanwhile, Nalagonda, Medak and Adilabad recorded maximum temperatures.



On the other hand, the surface trough over the Telugu states continues to be stable and the Meteorological Office said there would be light showers for two to three days with thunderstorms and lightening.