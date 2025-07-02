Weather update: Telangana to witness rains for next two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, creating further weather dynamics. Since Tuesday morning, many districts have been receiving rain, providing much-needed relief for farmers who have been anxiously awaiting precipitation following their sowing of seeds.

Districts such as Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are set to see rainfall today. Gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, are anticipated across all districts in the state. Light to moderate rain is also forecast for Hyderabad and the surrounding areas. Meteorological officials have advised the public to exercise caution in light of the potential for thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Telangana yesterday, with Mahabubabad district experiencing an impressive 85.3 mm. Burgampahad in Bhadradri district received 72.3 mm, while Singareni in Khammam district recorded 62 mm. Moderate rainfall was noted in areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with Sheikhpet receiving 43.8 mm, Banjara Hills 43 mm, Khairatabad 40 mm, Gunpowder 37 mm, and Malakpet 37 mm.