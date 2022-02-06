Weather update: Temperatures like to drop after the next two days in Telangana

The meteorological department said on Saturday that the north-south surface basin formed from Bihar to northern Telangana via Chhattisgarh had weakened. At present, strong winds are blowing at low altitudes from the east and northeast of the state. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop in the state even as the surface trough weakens.



The Meteorological Department has forecast a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. This sequence indicates an increase in cold intensity in the northern and western districts of the state. Considering the temperatures recorded in the state on Saturday, Adilabad recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius and Bhadrachalam a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius.



Meanwhile, the other districts such as Medak district recorded 11.5 degrees, Ramagundam 11.6 degrees, Hanamkonda 12.5 degrees, Dundigal 13.6 degrees, Hyderabad city 13 degrees, Nizamabad district 13.7 degrees, Hakimpet 14.7 degrees, Bhadrachalam district 15.2 degrees, Khammam 15.4 degrees, and Nalgonda 16 degrees. The minimum temperature will remain the same for several days, Meteorological Department officials said.