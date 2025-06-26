  • Menu
Weather Warning: Low Pressure System to Bring Rain to Telangana

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced the formation of a low pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal. It is anticipated to progress west-northwestwards, crossing through north Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

In addition, a trough has developed from the northwest Arabian Sea coastline, extending through south Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to the low pressure area at altitudes ranging from 1.5 km to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

As a result of these atmospheric conditions, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected across Telangana over the next three days. Wind speeds may reach between 30 to 40 km per hour.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several districts, including Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Meanwhile, light to moderate showers are forecasted for the remaining districts, leading to a yellow alert being issued for the three-day period.

