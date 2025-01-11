Weavers Celebrate Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Welfare Initiatives with Milk Ablution in Aiza.

Gadwal : Weavers expressed their gratitude towards Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by performing a milk ablution for his portrait near the new bus stand in Aiza town, Alampur Taluka, Jogulamba Gadwal district. This gesture came in appreciation of the Chief Minister’s efforts to improve the welfare of weavers through the announcement of the Telangana Chenetha Abhayahastam Scheme.

On January 10, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued guidelines for the implementation of the scheme, with a government order (GO) outlining three key components:

1. Nethanna Podupu Thrift Fund

2. Nethanna Bhadrata (Weavers’ Insurance)

3. Nethanna Bharosa Scheme

During the ceremony, weavers adorned the Chief Minister's portrait with garlands and expressed their heartfelt thanks to him and Handlooms Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao for their dedicated efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the weaver community.

Speaking on the occasion, the weavers highlighted the importance of these initiatives in providing financial security, insurance coverage, and overall support for the weaver community. They expressed hope that these measures would lead to significant improvements in their livelihoods and thanked the state government for its commitment to their welfare.