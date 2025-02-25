Weaver’s Loom Cut by Employer in Aija: BJP Leaders Demand Justice.

Gawal: BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Rajasekhar visited the residence of a distressed weaver, Maile Venkatesh, after learning about a shocking incident where his loom was deliberately cut by his employer, Gadiga Venkatesh (KCR).

Maile Venkatesh, a handloom worker near Tagore School in Aija Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District, had been struggling under his employer's mistreatment. Initially, Venkatesh requested a Python loom, which he was entitled to, but his employer denied his request and instead provided a Python Stitch Turning Loom. Despite repeated requests, the employer refused to supply the correct loom and also failed to pay wages on time, causing severe financial distress for the weaver. The employer even arrogantly told him to either work with the available loom or leave.

Frustrated, Venkatesh sought help from another employer and arranged for the Python loom himself. Upon discovering this, the enraged Gadiga Venkatesh rushed to the weaver’s house and cut the loom, leaving Venkatesh devastated. Adding to the distress, the employer threatened the weaver, saying he could complain to anyone he wanted.

Following the incident, fellow weavers demanded compensation for Venkatesh and called for strict action against the employer to prevent such incidents in the future.

Several individuals, including Maile Padma, Krishna, Mallayya, and Rajasekhar, were present at the scene, standing in solidarity with the affected weaver.