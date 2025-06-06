Weekly Health Check-Up Camp Launched for Municipal Staff Under Telangana’s 100-Day Action Plan

Gadwal: As part of the Telangana State Government’s prestigious 100-Day Action Plan, a health check-up camp was organized at the Aija Municipal Office in Jogulamba Gadwal district. This initiative was spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner CH Saidulu, in coordination with Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Kumar.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Mr. Saidulu emphasized that the Telangana government is implementing the 100-Day Plan with a strong focus on welfare and health across departments. He announced that every Friday, a health camp will be conducted within the municipal office premises, exclusively for sanitation workers, water supply staff, electrical department employees, revenue staff, and other municipal officers. The camp includes basic health screenings such as blood pressure (BP) and blood sugar (diabetes) tests.

The Commissioner also mentioned that those already diagnosed with conditions such as hypertension or diabetes will be provided with necessary medications, and if required, will be referred to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) for further lab testing and consultation.

The event witnessed active participation from key personnel, including: Lakshanna, Senior Municipal Assistant,

Vijay, Junior Assistant,

Srinivasulu, Supervisor from, the Primary Health Centre,

Obulesh, PHC staff,

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs),

Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)

Other municipal officers and staff members.

This initiative is seen as a step toward promoting the health and well-being of municipal workers who are the backbone of public service delivery. The weekly check-ups are expected to help in early detection of health issues and ensure timely medical intervention, thus enhancing the overall productivity and welfare of the staff.