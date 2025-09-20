WEF supports ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision

Hyderabad: World Economic Forum (WEF) president and CEO Borge Brende has declared the Forum’s total support to the state government’s ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document to achieve the goal of a 3 trillion US dollar economy. In significant investment decisions, Godrej and Amazon have come forward to set up additional facilities in the state.

During a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Friday, the WEF president made the promise of “total support to Telangana”.

“Your state has been doing extraordinary well over the last 12 months. What are the secrets of leading one of the most successful states?” WEF President Brende asked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “Just hard work and support from everyone,” replied CM Revanth. The WEF president invited CM Revanth back to Davos for next year’s WEF conclave and promised to come to Hyderabad soon to discuss more ways to collaborate. In another meeting with the heads and representatives of several corporations, the Chief Minister pitched prospects in the state and invited them to explore more ways to invest and expand their existing operations in the state.

In response, Godrej has announced their decision to establish a new dairy industry plant to make Jersey Cream brand line products with an investment of over Rs 200 crore. Amazon, which has in Telangana one of its largest presence outside the USA, announced three major new decisions in the meeting with Revanth Reddy. Amazon will aggressively promote its SME sellers on the platform for exports.

The US company will focus on Telangana women entrepreneurs to sell all their wares through their program ‘Kalakar’. Amazon will also work with the government to establish 100 relaxation centres for gig workers across Hyderabad. These centres will have all facilities including parking, charging for mobiles, resting, and taking naps. These will be open for gig workers of all platforms and would be air-conditioned.