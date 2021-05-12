What is e-pass? To whom does Telangana police department issue e-pass?

The Telangana government has made an official announcement that there would around 20 hour lockdown for the period 10 days, starting from 12th May, 2021. There will be a daily relaxation period for about 4 hours that would be from 6:00 am to 10:00 a.m. The major objective behind this move by the Telangana government is which was earlier not in mood to impose lockdown, but suddenly made an announcement, that Telangana would go into lockdown mode for ten days, the reason for this move is believed that, the Telangana government, wants to curb the spread of Corona virus. Only Essential services would be permitted during the period of lockdown.

The Telangana police department will issue e-pass, which is mandatory for those travelling in emergencies during the period of lockdown hours. This applies to those individuals travelling to other states, inter-district travel as well as those individuals travelling from one place to another in the tri-commissionerates-Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

e-pass for those travelling in emergencies

He further added that e-passes would be issued, only to those travelling in emergencies. The DGP also stated that, the concerned Police Commissioners as well as SPs would be issuing passes to those individuals, who are going to travel to other states as well as other districts in the state.

People coming to Telangana-Apply, pass required

However, the DGP made clear, that those coming to Telangana from other states, they would be required to apply for a pass from the state, from where the journey begins. For example, if an individual is travelling from Kerala to Hyderabad, in that case, the individual must procure a pass from Kerala.

7,000 requests for e-pass in few hours

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Commissioner, has stated in a matter of a few hours, the e-portal police has got above 7,000 requests for travel e-passes.

Exempted Categories

There are some exempted categories such as medical services, press, and essential services.etc. The Commissioner has stated, if you are patient's attendant, then must be carry patient's attendant pass with you or you must be carrying a prescription, only then you would be allowed to travel.

The commissioner further added, all those transporting essential goods such as food grains, food items, construction items, fertilizers, seeds etc would be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Placing A4 Sheet Paper with details

He also said, it is better to keep A4 sheet of paper on your vehicle's windscreen, and write on it, as what you are transporting and why you do not need to secure a separate pass. You just have to mention all this, on the paper.

From where it can be availed?

These passes can be applied, by clicking on this link, https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/ website. The DGP M Mahender Reddy has taken the above decision, during a review conducted by him, as to how to implement the lockdown.

Must carry valid tickets

When comes to passengers travelling either by trains or flights, they would be allowed to travel, but they must carry a valid tickets.

Buses and metros

Starting from Wednesday, buses as well as metros would operate only during "unlock" time. Both the TRSTC as well as HMRL has made announcement that, buses as well as metro train would run, for a period of 4 hours only, that is early morning 6.00 am to 10:00 am in twin cities as well as districts.