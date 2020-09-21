Wheel falls off car on Hyderabad's ORR, 5 injured

Five people suffered grievous injuries on Monday after the car they were travelling in overturned when one of the back tyres got detached from the vehicle.

The incident took place near Himayat Sagar on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamshabad when the victims were heading towards Gachibowli. Four of the five occupants inside the car sustained serious injuries while one escaped with minor injuries. They were identified as Arun, Naresh, Daniel, Tirupati and Raju.

Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case and shifted the injured to the hospital. All the victims are learned to be residents of Narsingi.

The Outer Ring Roads (ORR) and expressways have become prone to accidents in recent times. On Sunday, four people suffered injuries in two separate car accidents when the vehicles rammed into the road divider. While one accident occurred when the victims were heading to Shamshabad from Mehdipatnam and another took place when proceeding towards Mehdipatnam from Shamshabad.