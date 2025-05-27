Who benefits by holding beauty contests, asks Harish Rao

Siddipet: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday criticised the government, questioning why there is money for organising beauty contests but not for supplying seeds and fish seedlings. He demanded that the Chief Minister answer which section of people the beauty contests are meant to benefit.

Rao, along with Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, unveiled the statues of Panduga Sayanna and Korivi Krishna Swamy in Palamakula village of Nangunuru mandal. He emphasised that while unveiling statues is important, it is equally important to take inspiration from the lives of such personalities. Swamy, who was Hyderabad’s first mayor, worked extensively for the Mudiraj community. Sayanna fought for the poor selflessly, sacrificing his life, becoming an inspiration for many. Constable Kishtayya sacrificed his life for the Telangana movement and is now remembered in history. Rao said former CM KCR had supported Kishtayya’s family by ensuring his daughter received medical education and is now pursuing post-graduation.

He stated that the BRS government connected tanks to projects through the Mission Kakatiya and built projects to fill water in them, which created livelihood for the Mudiraj community. In the united AP tanks and projects were neglected and the rightful share of the Krishna and Godavari river waters was denied. He claimed that under KCR’s leadership, pending projects were completed and mega projects like Kaleshwaram executed. According to Rao, the KCR government spent Rs 1,000 crore to provide boats, autos and nets to the Mudiraj community. Every year, the BRS government spent Rs 120 crore to release free fish and prawn seedlings into tanks and projects. However, after the Congress came to power, even half tanks in the districts have not yet been stocked with fish seedlings. Even though June is approaching, the government is yet to call tenders for fish seedlings, showing its negligence towards the community. He warned that if fish seedlings are not released into tanks, the government will not be spared. He urged that livelihoods of the Mudiraj and fishermen communities must not be harmed. He accused the government of failing to supply both seeds and fish seedlings.

Rao pointed out that tenders worth Rs 10,000 crore were called in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Rs 7,000 crore in GHMC and Rs 20 crore in HMDA. He alleged that Revanth Reddy purchased lands in Future City and Rs 4,000 crore is being spent on a six-lane road. He questioned where all this money is coming from and accused the government of floating tenders worth Rs 1 lakh crore just to earn commissions, fill pockets and pay bribes to Delhi. He warned that people are watching all this and will teach them a lesson at the appropriate time.

Rao highlighted that in Siddipet constituency, there is not a single village without a Pedamma temple or a Mudiraj community hall.

He added that a Rs 10 crore AC function hall was constructed in Siddipet. He congratulated the Mudiraj community and youth of Palamakula for installing the two statues.