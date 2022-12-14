Who will get BJP ticket in Adilabad?

Adilabad: The atmosphere of suspense over the last two years over who will get the BJP party ticket will end. There are chances of finalising one of the names, Chittyala Suhasini Reddy, who has been actively participating in party activities for the past seven years, along with the party district president payala Shankar who has been actively working for the party for the last ten years.

As the number of candidates in Adilabad constituency is increasing day by day, the party senior leaders taken the notice of this matter. to this extent, a list of contesting candidates from Adilabad constituency has been collected. Meanwhile the, the senior leaders of the party are of the opinion that the leaders who came into the party with expectation of party ticket for assembly will not be considered and priority will be given to those who have been carrying the party from couple of years. In this context, there is a possibility of putting new candidates on hold. All in all, the leadership is serious about puttting a stop to the factional fight that is getting worse day by day in the party in wake of Adilabad MLA ticket.

The party was stagnant before the joining of Shankar, actually he (shankar) contested form the TDP and joined the BJP after the losing. Considering his proactive behavior, the administration immediately appointed him the post district president. Later the parties activities in Adilabad constituency went ahead to hit the ruling party. This is the situation of BJP party in the past and situation after payal shankar became the president. If we look at the past two years, various allegations against the BJP dist president, some of the leaders belonging to the same party complained that Shankar is involved in some land disputes; they also send videos and documents to the party higher-ups. It was reported that the chief who considered the grievances of the joint district was dissatisfied with the Shankar.

Another candidate for consideration Suhasini Reddy. It is known that the The party administration is also considered her name, she is showing enthusiasm to contest on behalf of the BJP from the Adilabad constituency. After joining the BJP in January 2015, Suhasini actively participated in al the party programs held in the constituency level. She seen very closely to the poor adivasis. She did 38 km Padayata demanding the government lay Tippa Hattiguda highway in Adilabad constituency highlited the fact that the government took the matter seriously. In this context, the government has taken action on the forest clearance related to Httiguda and Tipp.

Along with this Suhasini seriously considered putting the matter of taking land of poor people of Ramai cement factory on hold. She fought against the officials who had taken the land and not opening the factory and not given employment to the farmer's families of the respective farmers. In this matter she completely opposed the government's approach and came close to the effected people, she also fought for the drinking water problems of the suburbs of Adilabad constituency, taking all these into consideration, Suhasini Reddy is among the candidates who will Adilabad Assembly ticket.

Meanwhile, there are two MLA candidates working for the party, and the entry of come other candidates into the party has become the subject of much discussion. Since, last two years, this debate has been progressing and differences in the respective factors within the own party have come to the attention of the leadership. The leadership immediately stepped into the field and focused on the accouchement of MLA candidate in Adilabad. The leadership focuses on the fact that if any name of any one candidate is announced, there will be chance of reduction of group fight. In this context, it is said that the among the present candidates, they are considering who is committed to the party.