Who will get the B-Form?

Kothagudem: With the deadline for filing nominations ending on Friday, the political atmosphere in Kothagudem has reached a fever pitch. While scores of hopefuls have submitted their papers, significant uncertainty remains over which candidates will get the B-Forms.

Against this backdrop, the fate of a pre-poll alliance between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation elections remains uncertain, generating political suspense in the district.

In Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, the CPM has joined hands with the Congress and was allotted two wards. However, seat-sharing between the Congress and the CPI remains unresolved. Though CPI leaders claim they were promised 21 wards and the deputy mayor post, Congress leaders are reportedly seeking five of those seats, a move opposed by the CPI, which said the wards were its sitting seats.

Meanwhile, party sources said debates over who stands to gain or lose from a potential alliance are intensifying amid uncertainty. Despite assurances of tickets from party leadership, hundreds of candidates filed nominations, creating a crowded field. The lack of official confirmation over B-Forms’ allocation has added to the confusion, keeping the election atmosphere tense.

The Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, divided into 60 wards covering areas including Palvancha, Kothagudem, and Sujathanagar, has seen a surge of young political entrants this year. Alongside hopefuls awaiting B-Form allocation from the major parties, a significant number of independents are also contesting.

New-age candidates expressed optimism that voters, frustrated with traditional leadership, would give opportunities to educated and youthful leaders. Observers say the entry of fresh faces has made the elections highly competitive. Meanwhile, the nomination process concluded successfully on Friday, under the supervision of Kothagudem district SP Rohith Raju. Election officials, including DSP Adinarayana and CIs Karunakara and Venkateswarlu, monitored the process at the municipal office.

On the other side, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] have finalised a district-wide alliance and have launched joint campaigns, seeking voter support across municipalities.

As part of the BRS–CPM agreement, the BRS will contest 23 wards and the CPM nine in Edulapuram. In Sathupalli, the CPM has been allotted one ward out of 23, while in Kallur it has been promised a co-option position if the alliance secures a majority.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been allotted one ward in Kothagudem, while the BRS is contesting the municipal corporation elections independently.