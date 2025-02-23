Why BJP 'shielding' Revanth Reddy government, asks KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday asked why BJP is "shielding" the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana.

The former minister took to 'X' to attack the BJP and remarked "Why is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy government is a Million-dollar question."

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, cited various instances where the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre failed to act against the Congress government in the state.

He claimed that proof was submitted in the AMRUT scam in which Revanth Reddy's "unqualified Brother-in-law" was given Rs 1,137 crore contract but the "NDA government took no action".

KTR also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that RR tax is being collected in the state. The BRS leader alleged that Rs. 150 per square foot is being collected from builders as RR tax. "Yet, No action from NDA Govt," he said.

KTR also mentioned the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the premises of the Revenue Minister. He said the media reported huge money recovery during the raids yet there was "no action from the NDA government" after 150 days.

"Let's wait and see if NDSA or some other national agency will react either to SLBC Tunnel collapse or Sunkishala retaining wall collapse," added the BRS working president.

KTR blamed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse in the Nagarkurnool district. Two workers were injured and eight others are still trapped in the tunnel.

He said the SLBC tunnel collapse happened a few months after the collapse of the Sunkishala project wall. Rama Rao said both incidents happened due to the government's "failure". He demanded a thorough probe into the latest incident.

The BRS leader wants the Centre to order a probe by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) or some other agency into both incidents.



