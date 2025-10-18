Widespread Support for Telangana BC JAC Bandh in Jogulamba Gadwal District: All Parties Unite for 42% Reservation Demand

The state-wide bandh called by the Telangana Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), demanding 42% reservation for BCs, received widespread support across Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday. The protest was marked by unity among leaders from various political parties, community organizations, and social groups, and remained peaceful under tight police security.

Congress Party Extends Strong Support

At Erravalli Chowrasta, senior Congress leader, former Alampur MLA, and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar participated in the bandh, expressing full solidarity with the BC JAC movement. The protest was organized under the leadership of District OBC Chairman Nallareddy and Erravalli Mandal President Venkatesh.

Local business establishments voluntarily closed in support of the bandh. Prominent participants included Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Library Committee Chairman Neeli Srinivas, and senior Congress leaders Nallareddy, Jogula Ravi, and Kumar, among others. Dr. Sampath Kumar stated that the Congress Party stood firmly with the BCs in their legitimate demand for fair representation.

MRPS Declares Full Backing

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), led by its founder and national president Padma Shri Manda Krishna Madiga, extended total support to the bandh.

In Gattu Mandal, MRPS leaders along with BC JAC members and local organizations conducted protests and closed business establishments and private schools.

District Coordinator G. Narsinlu and Mandal President Bandari Esanna Madiga led the agitation, demanding immediate implementation of 42% reservation for BCs. They declared that the struggle would continue until justice is achieved, asserting that this was a fight for rights — not against any political party.

BSP Slams Congress and BJP for “BC Reservation Betrayal”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders — District President Akepogu Rambabu and Gadwal Constituency President Bandari S. Raju — criticized both the Congress and BJP as “betrayers” of BC reservation.

Speaking at a gathering in the district headquarters, they recalled BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s historic fight during V.P. Singh’s government, which secured 27% reservations for OBCs.

They accused Congress of tearing apart the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report and BJP of opposing the Mandal Commission. They said both parties had suppressed the BC movement over decades and are now pretending to support BCs for political gain. The BSP delegation submitted a memorandum to District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana demanding 42% reservation for BCs.

BRS Leaders Join the Agitation

BRS Gadwal Constituency In-charge Basu Hanumantu Naidu also supported the bandh, leading a rally through the main streets of Gadwal town.

He accused the Congress government of hypocrisy for holding street protests instead of ensuring legal implementation of the Kamareddy Declaration that promised 42% reservation.

He urged both the state and central governments to bring a constitutional amendment and include the BC Reservation Bill under the Ninth Schedule for legal protection. Naidu asserted that the BRS Party would continue its fight until the demand is fulfilled.

Educational Institutions Join in Nandinne Village

In Nandinne village of KT Doddi Mandal, the Raghavendra UP School was closed in solidarity with the bandh. Local leaders Nandini Rangareddy and Kondapuram Krishnareddy said BCs should be empowered in all spheres — social, political, and economic — and called for collective efforts until 42% reservation becomes a reality.

BRSV Leader Kurva Pallayya Demands CM’s Resignation

At the Gadwal RTC Depot, BRSV State Leader and District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya led a large rasta roko from 5 a.m. onwards, supported by Bahujan and Dalit organizations.

He accused both the central and state governments of suppressing BC rights and demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy resign for failing to implement his election promises and delaying the BC Reservation Bill under the pretext of gubernatorial approval.

Pallayya said, “If we fight for our rights, will you chain us? Are BCs only needed for votes but not for power?” He emphasized that BCs should get political and educational representation proportional to their population.

District Police Ensure Peaceful Bandh

The bandh remained peaceful across the district with no untoward incidents. District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao personally supervised the police arrangements. Security was tightened at major intersections, markets, government offices, schools, and bus stations.

The SP, accompanied by DSP Mogilaiah, Depot Manager Sunitha, CI Tanguturi Srinu, and several officers, inspected Gadwal Bus Stand, Rajiv Marg, and Old Bus Stand areas.

Summary

The Telangana BC JAC bandh in Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed unprecedented participation from political parties including Congress, BRS, BSP, MRPS, and several social organizations.

The united voice of leaders and citizens echoed one powerful demand — immediate implementation of 42% reservation for Backward Classes in education, employment, and political representation.

Despite massive participation, the bandh remained peaceful and orderly, symbolizing the growing determination of the BC community to achieve its rightful share in state governance and development.