Wife Kills Husband with Her Lover: Details of Veldanda Murder Case Revealed by SP Gaikwad

NagarKurnool: The Nagar Kurnool district police have successfully solved a murder case in Veldanda mandal, with SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath disclosing the details in a press conference. On the night of November 8, in MG Colony, Veldanda, Ratlavath Raju was murdered by his wife Himabindu, her lover Chanti, and an accomplice.

According to SP Gaikwad, Raju had discovered his wife’s extramarital affair with Chanti and had warned him to stay away. Angered by this, Himabindu and Chanti, along with their friend Rakesh, conspired to kill Raju. On the night of November 7, while Raju was asleep, they attacked him with a blunt object, fatally morder him.

Upon receiving the report, the police took the case seriously and, within two days, apprehended the accuses. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath praised the efforts of Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateshwarlu, Veldanda CI Vishnu vardhan reddy , SI Kurumurthy, Conistables kishore reddy ,muralikrishna ,janakiramulu ,anjaneyulu , naveen yadav ,amarsingh ,sandeep and their team for their swift action and successful resolution of the case.