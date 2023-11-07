Will adopt Vemulawada if BRS candidate wins: KTR

IT Minister KTR said that the Assembly elections will be a fight between the people of Delhi and the people of Telangana.



If BRS’ Vemulawada constituency candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao wins with a huge majority, the constituency would be adopted, he said addressing BRS Party Yuva Atmiya Sammelan of Vemulawada constituency on Monday.

He said that the verdict of the people of Telangana will be seen on December 3 in the election between the Delhi aristocracy and the people of Telangana. He recalled that in 1968, there was a movement in Hyderabad called ‘Idli Sambar Go Back’. Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather Jawahar Lal killed the children of Telangana and in 1968 the people of Telangana revolted.

Then the Congress government at the Centre killed 370 children. The statehood movement leader KCR started the movement with the pink flag in 2001 to fight against injustice caused to the people of Telangana.

KTR recalled that many youths were martyred in the pursuit of a separate Telangana state movement and in those days Revanth Reddy called Sonia Gandhi ‘Bali devata’. Telangana state was created after many youths became immortal during the height of the movement.

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar said in the election meeting that they are giving five hours electricity to the farmers in Karnataka state and BRS government supplies 24 hours electricity to the farmers in our Telangana state. People want to think about who they want, he said.